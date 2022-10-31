Overview

Dr. Scott Beach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Beach works at Heart and Vascular Care in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.