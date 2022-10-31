Dr. Scott Beach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Beach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Beach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Beach works at
Locations
Heart and Vascular Care11315 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 513-2273
Cumming Office3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem # 100, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 513-2273
Heart and Vascular Care1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 513-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beach was great, he was attentive to me and helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Scott Beach, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134355183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Interventional Cardiology
