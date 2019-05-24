Dr. Scott Beals, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Beals, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Beals, DO is a Dermatologist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Surgery Center4566 E Highway 20 Ste 101, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 897-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Surgery Center-Andalusia301 Medical Ave Ste B, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (334) 222-7546
Dermatology Surgery Center - Panama City303 W 26th St, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Directions (850) 640-0019
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you, I was a walk-in and you saw me right away. Awesome office staff. Thank you again.
About Dr. Scott Beals, DO
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912000464
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- The Medical Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
