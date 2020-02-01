Overview

Dr. Scott Bean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Bean works at West Salem Family Prac Assocs in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.