Overview

Dr. Scott Beau, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Howard Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Saline Memorial Hospital, Stone County Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Beau works at Michael T Nolen MD in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Russellville, AR, Hope, AR and Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.