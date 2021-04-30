Dr. Scott Beckerman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Beckerman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Scott Beckerman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Auburn, ME. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Beckerman works at
Locations
-
1
Willow Run Dental Associates1 Willow Run Unit 1B, Auburn, ME 04210 Directions (207) 274-7348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckerman?
I always enjoy going into the office. The entire staff at Willow Run Dental are exceptional! So efficient, clean, friendly and smiles all around. I have been going there for years and the same faces remain. That speaks volumes itself. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Scott Beckerman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1588604938
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beckerman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckerman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.