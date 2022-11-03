See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Scott Belsley, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Belsley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Belsley works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Bile Duct Procedure
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Reconstruction
Colectomy
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophagomyotomy
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastrotomy
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Tracheal Surgery
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    4.0
    How was your appointment with Dr. Belsley?

    Nov 03, 2022
    I saw Dr. Belsley based on a referral from my Primary Care doctor. He immediately diagnosed my hernia and noticed that I actually needed a hernia repair on both sides. Surgery was scheduled for 2 weeks later. I just finished my post-op visit (2 weeks plus a day after my surgery) and everything is great. All the swelling is gone. I don’t have any more pelvic pain and most importantly, no more swelling in the pelvic area. If you are looking for a surgeon with over-the-too bedside manner then Dr. Belsley is prob not your guy. If you are looking for a highly competent surgeon who has many years of relevant experience then you will be in good hands.
    Dorrman1 — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Belsley, MD
    About Dr. Scott Belsley, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1164478863
    Education & Certifications

    Hackensack University Medical Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    St Lukes Roosevelt Hsp Center
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Belsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belsley works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Belsley’s profile.

    Dr. Belsley has seen patients for Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Belsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

