Dr. Scott Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Berger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
1
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Sandwich1 E County Line Rd Ste B, Sandwich, IL 60548 Directions (815) 786-2722
3
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.24600 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 527-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE recommended Dr. Berger to my family and friends! He deeply CARES about your well being. He has called me out of hours and even on weekends to discuss my test results, health issues, and up coming procedures. He's been my GI doctor for over 15 years and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Scott Berger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- University MD Hosps
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Berger works at
