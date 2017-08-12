Overview

Dr. Scott Berger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Berger works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL with other offices in Sandwich, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.