Dr. Scott Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Berger, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Scott A Berger MD PA9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 401, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He treated me at the Boca Raton Office and did a RF for me. It lasted years!.. I then Moved to North Carolina and can't find anyone doing that here.. I tried to search for him again and can't find him.. He was the best Dr I ever had!
About Dr. Scott Berger, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922180231
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
