Dr. Scott Berman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems1405 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 105, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 435-4151
Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems929 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 330-9862
Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems1245 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 303, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 435-4151
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Both my son and I see Dr. Berman and feel blessed to have found such a compassionate, smart and professional Psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
