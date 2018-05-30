Dr. Scott Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Bernstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Scott L Bernstein, MD, PC9458 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 767-7699
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Scott has been treating myself and elderly parents for 8 years! His personal concern, dedication and expertise as a doctor has been incredible . He has been beyond “ fair and balanced” in all his judgments and REALLY listens which in this day of quick answers and faulty information is a rarity!, He has shepherded us through the current Medical system with care and knowledge! Plus his office staff is beyond compare and loyal and available to all patients!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Good Samaritan/va Med Center
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
