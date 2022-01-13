Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Berry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Highlands Hospital.
Excela Advanced Pain Center - Excela Square At Latrobe100 Excela Health Dr Ste 103, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 804-1780
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 804-1780
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1225
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Highlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UPMC
Prompt, efficient, informative. Lumbar shots worked.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.