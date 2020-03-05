Dr. Scott Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Berry, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Berry, MD
Dr. Scott Berry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
University Heart2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (012) 592-7416Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner, very patient and took time to explain treatment
About Dr. Scott Berry, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
