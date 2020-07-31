Overview of Dr. Scott Biedermann, MD

Dr. Scott Biedermann, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Biedermann works at Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.