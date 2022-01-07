Overview

Dr. Scott Bilyeu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bilyeu works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.