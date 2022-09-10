Dr. Scott Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bingham, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Bingham, MD
Dr. Scott Bingham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richfield, UT. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai medical center
Dr. Bingham's Office Locations
Revere Health - Richfield Cardiology1000 N Main 2 Fl St Ste C, Richfield, UT 84701 Directions (435) 264-5836
Revere Health972 N 600 E, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (435) 264-5838
Revere Health - Cardiology1055 N 500 W Ste 101, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5837
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very friendly and skillful. Dr. Bingham is very nice and personable. He explains every detail of information. Also, he took his time and was not in a hurry. I would recommend him to anyone in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Scott Bingham, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487612214
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingham has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.