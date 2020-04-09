Dr. Scott Blumenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Blumenthal, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Blumenthal, DO
Dr. Scott Blumenthal, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vasculitis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenthal's Office Locations
- 1 1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0300
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (866) 483-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumenthal?
Dr Blumenthal is a excellent physician. He listens to all my complaints and provides me with answers. He is professional and caring. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Blumenthal, DO
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenthal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenthal has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vasculitis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.