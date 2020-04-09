Overview of Dr. Scott Blumenthal, DO

Dr. Scott Blumenthal, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vasculitis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.