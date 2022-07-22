Overview of Dr. Scott Bornstein, MD

Dr. Scott Bornstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bornstein works at Eye Care Limited in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.