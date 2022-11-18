Overview of Dr. Scott Boruchow, MD

Dr. Scott Boruchow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Boruchow works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.