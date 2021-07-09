Dr. Scott Bovard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bovard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bovard, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Bovard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Bovard works at
Locations
-
1
Bovard Bariatric Center11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 340-2263Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Brier Creek7850 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 846-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bovard?
Very good doctor! Doctor Bovard was thorough in all explanations of procedures I had and he is compassionate and caring in every visit. I love his whole office team! Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Scott Bovard, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992899009
Education & Certifications
- St. Agnes Hospital
- St. Agnes Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bovard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bovard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bovard works at
Dr. Bovard has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bovard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bovard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bovard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bovard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bovard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.