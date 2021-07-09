See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Scott Bovard, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Bovard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Bovard works at RMG Gastroenterology Wake Forest in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bovard Bariatric Center
    11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 340-2263
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Brier Creek
    7850 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 846-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 09, 2021
    Very good doctor! Doctor Bovard was thorough in all explanations of procedures I had and he is compassionate and caring in every visit. I love his whole office team! Would highly recommend!
    Mary — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Bovard, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992899009
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Agnes Hospital
    • St. Agnes Hospital
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
