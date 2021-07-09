Overview

Dr. Scott Bovard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Bovard works at RMG Gastroenterology Wake Forest in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.