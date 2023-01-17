Overview of Dr. Scott Bowen, MD

Dr. Scott Bowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Bowen works at Bowen Hefley Orthopedics in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.