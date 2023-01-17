Dr. Scott Bowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bowen, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Bowen, MD
Dr. Scott Bowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen's Office Locations
-
1
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics5 Saint Vincent Cir, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 663-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowen?
All of my options were explained to me in a way I could understand.
About Dr. Scott Bowen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1730146986
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.