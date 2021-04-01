Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD
Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Bradfield works at
Dr. Bradfield's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bradfield treated my son for a blood clot that turned out to be Ewing Sarcoma. We were visiting for a wrestling match when my son, 17, got a blood clot in his leg. 2 clots were removed from his leg leaving one they couldn't get. We went home a few days later only to return Monday morning. He was in a lot of pain and clots had returned. Images showed metastatic Ewing Sarcoma. Today he is in remission and we couldn't be happier with Dr Bradfield and staff for their care.
About Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972514495
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp & Regl Med Ctr|U WA
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.