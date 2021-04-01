See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
26 years of experience

Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Bradfield works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bradfield's Office Locations

    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 697-3600

  Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bladder Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Eye Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension
Thrombocytosis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr Bradfield treated my son for a blood clot that turned out to be Ewing Sarcoma. We were visiting for a wrestling match when my son, 17, got a blood clot in his leg. 2 clots were removed from his leg leaving one they couldn't get. We went home a few days later only to return Monday morning. He was in a lot of pain and clots had returned. Images showed metastatic Ewing Sarcoma. Today he is in remission and we couldn't be happier with Dr Bradfield and staff for their care.
    Deanne Wiggins — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Bradfield, MD

    Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1972514495
    Education & Certifications

    Chldns Hosp &amp; Regl Med Ctr|U WA
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
