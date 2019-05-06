Dr. Scott Breeze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breeze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Breeze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, TX. They completed their residency with Methodist Hospital
Dr. Breeze's Office Locations
OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 633-4940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Myself and my husband have both had knee surgeries with Dr. Breeze. He is very good at his job and explains things plainly. No nonsense but not rude and I personally appreciate that. He left RB&J years ago and I am so happy he is back! This Dr. Knows his business/craft and is amazing at it. The other Dr's at RB&J are great as well. Have seen many of them as well for other family members and have had equally as awesome care!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1881690345
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
Dr. Breeze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breeze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breeze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breeze has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breeze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Breeze speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Breeze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breeze.
