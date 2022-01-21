Overview

Dr. Scott Brehaut, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Clinton, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.