Overview

Dr. Scott Brenman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Brenman works at Pennsylvania Centre For Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.