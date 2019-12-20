See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Scott Brenman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (200)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Brenman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Brenman works at Pennsylvania Centre For Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Centre For Plastic Surgery
    822 Pine St Ste 3B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 687-2180
  2. 2
    Pennsylvania Centre For Plastic Surgery
    531 W Germantown Pike Ste 100, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 687-2180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 200 ratings
    Patient Ratings (200)
    5 Star
    (190)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2019
    I am a 29 year old female patient who had issues with incontinence (laughing, sneezing, coughing, etc.), and vaginal dryness. I completed the 3 femilift treatments and noticed a dramatic change just after the second treatment. Very satisfied with my results. Will try the v-fit next!
    Anonymous — Dec 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Brenman, MD
    About Dr. Scott Brenman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1295866697
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    • Hand and Microsurgery-University of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Brenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brenman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    200 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

