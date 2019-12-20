Dr. Scott Brenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brenman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Brenman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Pennsylvania Centre For Plastic Surgery822 Pine St Ste 3B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 687-2180
Pennsylvania Centre For Plastic Surgery531 W Germantown Pike Ste 100, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (267) 687-2180
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 29 year old female patient who had issues with incontinence (laughing, sneezing, coughing, etc.), and vaginal dryness. I completed the 3 femilift treatments and noticed a dramatic change just after the second treatment. Very satisfied with my results. Will try the v-fit next!
About Dr. Scott Brenman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Hand and Microsurgery-University of Louisville
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
