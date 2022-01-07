Overview of Dr. Scott Brietzke, MD

Dr. Scott Brietzke, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Brietzke works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.