Dr. Scott Brill, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Brill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Brill works at OhioHeatlh Colon and Rectal Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Colon and Rectal Surgeons
    500 Thomas Ln Ste 4A, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-4449
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Brill, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508872508
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clinic Found
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Amc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Brill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brill works at OhioHeatlh Colon and Rectal Surgeons in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Brill’s profile.

    Dr. Brill has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

