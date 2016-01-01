Overview of Dr. Scott Brook, MD

Dr. Scott Brook, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brook works at Bucher Hematologyoncology Inc. in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.