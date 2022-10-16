Overview of Dr. Scott Brotherton, MD

Dr. Scott Brotherton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.



Dr. Brotherton works at Orthopedic Specialists in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.