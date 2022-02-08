Overview

Dr. Scott Brotze, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Houston Medical Center-Houston, Tx and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Brotze works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Mooresville in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.