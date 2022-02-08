Dr. Scott Brotze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brotze, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Brotze, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Houston Medical Center-Houston, Tx and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastro- Mooresville115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 377-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Huntersville13808 Professional Center Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brotze is very professional and explains your test results in an easy way to understand.
About Dr. Scott Brotze, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912965609
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Houston Medical Center-Houston, Tx
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Brotze has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brotze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
