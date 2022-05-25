Dr. Scott Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brown, DO
Dr. Scott Brown, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medcn850 W Ironwood Dr Ste 202, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 664-2175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
- Shoshone Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Brown for an ongoing problem, arthritis, in my right foot. Have seen him for several things over the past decade. He always has an answer, even though in this case, I don't like the answer I got. After following his recommendation, he was right, as he always has been. He is a very personable and considerate young man, but more importantly, very knowledgeable. I always feel he listens carefully to my concerns ANF worries.
About Dr. Scott Brown, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063635027
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.