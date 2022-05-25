Overview of Dr. Scott Brown, DO

Dr. Scott Brown, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID.



Dr. Brown works at Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medcn in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.