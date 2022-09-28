See All Urologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Scott Brown, MD

Urology
3.3 (26)
Map Pin Small La Mesa, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Brown, MD

Dr. Scott Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at San Diego Urology Associates in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Urology Associates
    8851 Center Dr Ste 208, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 207-4782
  2. 2
    Louis J Levy Jr MD
    8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 250, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 828-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Scott Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477592681
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Mason Hospital
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at San Diego Urology Associates in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

