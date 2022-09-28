Overview of Dr. Scott Brown, MD

Dr. Scott Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at San Diego Urology Associates in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.