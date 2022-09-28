Dr. Scott Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Brown, MD
Dr. Scott Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
San Diego Urology Associates8851 Center Dr Ste 208, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 207-4782
Louis J Levy Jr MD8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 250, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 828-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have experienced Care with Countless Doctors in 70+ years as an adult. Including many in my 25+ yr Military Career. My Experience with Dr Brown and his office Staff has been Excellent, Far exceeding most Doctor and Staff Staff combinations I’ve seen. He has a definite “Bed Side Manner” that is very Personalized as if you were his only Patient. Displaying his High interest in you and wanting to do everything he can to help you. And he shows that. Dr Brown Patiently explains and educates you on your Urology issue, explains the procedures needed to Correct and Manage that issue. Then patiently asks “any questions”.. then takes the valuable time to answer more if needed. Very friendly.. always upbeat is what I see in Dr Brown repeatedly. I am always reflecting how fortunate I am to have him and his well Trained and effective Team. Regards,Feel Safe-Secure Patient P.S. If someone is not sure about help with Dr Brown and office Staff.. Spend more time there to see the Best!
About Dr. Scott Brown, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1477592681
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University
- University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
