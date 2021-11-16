Overview of Dr. Scott Buck, MD

Dr. Scott Buck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knox, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwest Health- Starke.



Dr. Buck works at Northwest Indiana Eye/Laser Ctr in Knox, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.