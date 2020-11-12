Dr. Scott Buckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Buckner, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Buckner, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
Vein Clinics Of America10440 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 820, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 715-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All of my visits were calm, comfortable, and informative. Great practice, great atmosphere and fantastic doctor. Thank you for all you have done.
About Dr. Scott Buckner, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Vasc Inst
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
