Overview of Dr. Scott Buhler, MD

Dr. Scott Buhler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Buhler works at Crescent City Orthopedics in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.