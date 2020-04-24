Dr. Burg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Burg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Burg, DO
Dr. Scott Burg, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Burg works at
Dr. Burg's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Surgical Associates Inc.6770 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 449-0788
- 2 9500 Euclid Ave Ste A50, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2583
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burg?
Dr. Burg was very attentive and listened to my unique situation as a transplant recipient. He was very thorough in the exam and ordered additional tests to ensure that the injection that I needed wouldn't cause additional problems. He also was prompt in following up with me with the test results.
About Dr. Scott Burg, DO
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1093808123
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burg works at
Dr. Burg has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Burg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.