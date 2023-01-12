Overview of Dr. Scott Busch, DO

Dr. Scott Busch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hammonton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Busch works at Cherry Hill Center For ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Hammonton, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lip Cancer, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.