Overview of Dr. Scott Caesar, MD

Dr. Scott Caesar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Caesar works at University Urology in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and North Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.