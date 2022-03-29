Dr. Scott Caesar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caesar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Caesar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Caesar, MD
Dr. Scott Caesar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Caesar's Office Locations
Univ. Urology2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 230B, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 458-1196
Urology Experts8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 458-1196
- 3 18900 N Tamiami Trl Ste 12, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 Directions (239) 458-1196
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great , almost no wait time to get to the exam room . After I was in the exam room had a extremely shot wait time to see his P.A. .saw the Doctor shortly after. He was very attentive and explained my condition well . The office is very modern and very clean .the staff is very friendly and helpful
About Dr. Scott Caesar, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083849566
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caesar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caesar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caesar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caesar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Caesar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caesar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caesar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caesar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.