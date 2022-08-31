Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO
Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Callaghan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Callaghan's Office Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Neurosciences4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8205
-
2
M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 221-9051
-
3
Pulmonary & Critical Care255 Smith Ave N Ste 201, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 232-2382
-
4
Southcoast Medical Group1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 527-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callaghan?
Was very anxious as a new patient but felt he listened to me and let me INTERRUPT him to ensure he understood fully what my issues were and the reason for the visit. He considered what both of us were talking about. Very pleased with this visit. Would recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497747018
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Atlantic City MC
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callaghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callaghan works at
Dr. Callaghan has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.