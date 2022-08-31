Overview of Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO

Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Callaghan works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Maplewood, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.