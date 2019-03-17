Dr. Scott Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cameron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Cameron, MD
Dr. Scott Cameron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Upstate Med Ctr SUNY-Syracuse and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cameron works at
Dr. Cameron's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8968Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Independent Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cameron?
Dr Cameron is the most educated and dedicated Cardiologist I’ve ever dealt with. He saved my husband’s life. His discovery and moderating of an anurism, plus putting a team of professionals together, surly made the difference. He is amazing!!
About Dr. Scott Cameron, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669614632
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester|University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Upstate Med Ctr SUNY-Syracuse
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameron works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.