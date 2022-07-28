Dr. Scott Carico, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Carico, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Carico, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Orange, FL.
Locations
My Port Orange Dentist938 Bridgewater Dr # 3B, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 206-7430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Linda, the hygienist. She is wonderful. She explains what she is doing, is very gentle and explains her findings and recommendations, if anything further is needed. I have been seeing her for years and I look forward to my cleanings. Also, all of the staff is ALWAYS friendly and professional. What a great team!! (Dr. Carico is pretty awesome as well. Gives a pain free injection)
About Dr. Scott Carico, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carico accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carico.
