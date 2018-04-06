Overview

Dr. Scott Carollo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Myrtue Medical Center.



Dr. Carollo works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA, Missouri Valley, IA and Blair, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.