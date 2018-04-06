Dr. Scott Carollo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carollo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Carollo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Carollo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Myrtue Medical Center.
Dr. Carollo works at
Locations
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-5880
Radiology Consultants of the Midwest800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 829-8514
Alegent Creighton Clinic Cardiology Immanuel6901 N 72nd St Ste 3300, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 398-5880
Chi Health Missouri Valley631 N 8th St, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 Directions (712) 642-9347
Memorial Community Hospital and Health System810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008 Directions (402) 426-1239
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Myrtue Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carollo and staff are very professional and always take time to answer my questions. I have coronary artery disease. This heart clinic saved my life and have always provided excellent recommendations and advise. I trust in their judgement
About Dr. Scott Carollo, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760459093
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Creighton U-Med Ctr
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carollo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carollo works at
Dr. Carollo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carollo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carollo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carollo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carollo.
