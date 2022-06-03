See All General Surgeons in Easton, TX
Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO

General Surgery
4.9 (59)
Easton, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO

Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Carpenter works at Eastland Memorial Hospital in Easton, TX with other offices in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations

    Eastland Memorial Hospital
    304 S Daugherty St, Easton, TX 75641
    Advanced Surgical Care of Abilene
    1665 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 (325) 793-5171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coleman County Medical Center
  • Eastland Memorial Hospital
  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 03, 2022
    dr scott carpenter is a awesome dr.and a awesome surgeon .he gave us his personal phone when we needed him to tell other dr about surgery he was there to help when we needed help he went above and beyond his duty to help us find a motility dr for my daughter.
    Margaret Stratton — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO

    General Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English
    1326028036
    Education & Certifications

    Michigan State University
    Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas
    Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Ia
    Abilene Christian University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

