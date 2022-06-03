Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO
Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
-
1
Eastland Memorial Hospital304 S Daugherty St, Easton, TX 75641 Directions
-
2
Advanced Surgical Care of Abilene1665 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 793-5171
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
dr scott carpenter is a awesome dr.and a awesome surgeon .he gave us his personal phone when we needed him to tell other dr about surgery he was there to help when we needed help he went above and beyond his duty to help us find a motility dr for my daughter.
About Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326028036
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas
- Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Ia
- Abilene Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.