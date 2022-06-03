Overview of Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO

Dr. Scott Carpenter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Carpenter works at Eastland Memorial Hospital in Easton, TX with other offices in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.