Dr. Scott Carrizales, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Carrizales, MD is a Dermatologist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - O'Fallon, IL930 Talon Dr, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 270-3659
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carrizales amazes me at every visit. He always explains what he is doing & why in a way that is easily understood. Despite having him as my dermatologist since we were both on active duty in the military (2004), his communication, thoroughness & competence always amazes me. Most importantly his ability explain, in laymen's terms, & the fact that he does so without me asking, always amazes me. He gives understandable descriptions of each action & finding. I rarely have questions because he has communicated so well during my visit. As a Fellow in the American Academy of Dermatology, he is recognized as an excellent physician. But his easy approachability & clear communication of medical information amazes me at each visit despite our interactions over the past two decades. Scott Carrizales is one of the two the best doctor I have had treat me, & I can easily recommend him to any family, friend, or person for medical care.
About Dr. Scott Carrizales, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1063443588
Education & Certifications
- Eglin Afb Fam Prac|Saushec Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
