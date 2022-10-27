See All Dermatologists in O Fallon, IL
Dr. Scott Carrizales, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Carrizales, MD is a Dermatologist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.

Dr. Carrizales works at Forefront Dermatology - O'Fallon, IL in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - O'Fallon, IL
    Forefront Dermatology - O'Fallon, IL
930 Talon Dr, O Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 270-3659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Carrizales amazes me at every visit. He always explains what he is doing & why in a way that is easily understood. Despite having him as my dermatologist since we were both on active duty in the military (2004), his communication, thoroughness & competence always amazes me. Most importantly his ability explain, in laymen's terms, & the fact that he does so without me asking, always amazes me. He gives understandable descriptions of each action & finding. I rarely have questions because he has communicated so well during my visit. As a Fellow in the American Academy of Dermatology, he is recognized as an excellent physician. But his easy approachability & clear communication of medical information amazes me at each visit despite our interactions over the past two decades. Scott Carrizales is one of the two the best doctor I have had treat me, & I can easily recommend him to any family, friend, or person for medical care.
    Dana — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Carrizales, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eglin Afb Fam Prac|Saushec Wilford Hall Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Carrizales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrizales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrizales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrizales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrizales works at Forefront Dermatology - O'Fallon, IL in O Fallon, IL. View the full address on Dr. Carrizales’s profile.

    Dr. Carrizales has seen patients for Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrizales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrizales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrizales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrizales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrizales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

