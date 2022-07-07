Dr. Scott Cayouette, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cayouette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cayouette, DMD
Dr. Scott Cayouette, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Charleston Restorative & Cosmetic Dentistry, LLC1040 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 896-6930
Only Dr Cayouette could make a necessary 2 and 1/2 hour dental procedure a comfortable experience. So blessed to have him for all our dental needs. A few years ago he met me in his office on New Years Eve to take care of a dental energy when I fell on the driveway and chipped a front tooth.
