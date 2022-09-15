Overview of Dr. Scott Celin, MD

Dr. Scott Celin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Celin works at Internal Medicine - Upmc in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.