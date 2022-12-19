Dr. Scott Chae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Chae, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Chae, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Chae works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edison Comprehensive Pain and Anesthesia LLC2 State Route 27 Ste 107, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 632-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chae?
This physician is not only superb as a GI but he is a kind, caring, respectful and patient human being. He is well respected by his colleagues but very much loved by his patients. He is excellent at his profession and has helped any number of my friends and colleagues. I have never heard anything but glowing reports from anyone who is or has been his patient.
About Dr. Scott Chae, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1851409650
Education & Certifications
- CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chae works at
Dr. Chae has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chae speaks Korean.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.