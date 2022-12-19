Overview

Dr. Scott Chae, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Chae works at Scott S Chae MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.