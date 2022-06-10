Overview

Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Chamberlain works at Piedmont Triad Physicians PLLC in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.