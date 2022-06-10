See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Thomasville, NC
Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Chamberlain works at Piedmont Triad Physicians PLLC in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Triad Physicians PLLC
    207 Old Lexington Rd Fl 1, Thomasville, NC 27360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7267

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Alcohol Withdrawal
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Alcohol Withdrawal

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    Jun 10, 2022
    Wonderful. Dr. Chamberlain is the absolute best Dr. I have ever met. He listened to his PA and didn’t talk down to her as some doctors do. Put my husband and I at ease. He also prayed with us which was Amazing. If I ever have another emergency I hope to have Dr Chamberlain take care of me.
    Debora W — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

