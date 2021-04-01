Dr. Scott Chapin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Chapin, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Chapin, MD
Dr. Scott Chapin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Chapin's Office Locations
Scott D. Chapin M.d. Plastic Reconstructive Surgery PC253 W STate St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 880-0810
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapin?
Very nice, I never felt judged. Explained everything.
About Dr. Scott Chapin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapin speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.