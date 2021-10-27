Dr. Scott Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Chapman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Excelsior Springs Hospital and Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chapman works at
Locations
Meritas Health Cardiology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In todays world we are all quick to post all our negatives, however I can not say enough positive for Dr Chapman! A true blessing from God. Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable and the definition of 'Top Notch" ??
About Dr. Scott Chapman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1538134259
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chapman.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.