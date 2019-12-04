Dr. Scott Cheney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Cheney's Office Locations
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 702-3719
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott M. Cheney treated me for an aggressive prostate cancer in Nov-Dec 2019. I consulted him as a "second opinion" and knew immediately that he was the right doctor for me. He cured my cancer in one day via robot-assisted radical prostatectomy. (We yanked that sucker out and kissed it goodbye!) Dr. Cheney and his amazing team at Mayo Clinic Phoenix have been excellent in all my interactions with them before and after my surgery. Their entire system flows with smooth, polished, professional care. Dr. Cheney is more than an expert robot-wrangling surgeon. He is a wonderfully compassionate and ethical soul.
About Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801021001
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheney has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheney speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.